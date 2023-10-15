Sri Lankan navy detains 27 Indian fishermen for breaching maritime boundary

A group of 27 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram found themselves in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violations of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). They were detained while fishing in waters off Delft Island, which is within Sri Lankan territory. Additionally, the Sri Lankan Navy impounded five fishing boats used by these fishermen, and these vessels were handed over to the Sri Lankan fisheries inspector for further proceedings.

On the particular day of the incident, more than 500 boats from Rameswaram and 373 boats from Mandapam ventured into the sea. Sources reported that some of these fishing boats, including the five arrested ones carrying 27 fishermen, encountered action from the Sri Lankan Navy during the night for purportedly breaching the IMBL.

Notably, this represents the most extensive detention this year, involving 27 fishermen and five boats from Ramanathapuram apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The local fishermen’s association condemned these arrests and urged the Indian government to take steps to secure the release of both the fishermen and their impounded boats. They also emphasized the need for diplomatic discussions to resolve ongoing issues between the two nations, ultimately allowing fishermen from both countries to operate freely in these waters.