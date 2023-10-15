Yash Raj Films Teases Emraan Hashmi in Trailer, Sparks Fan Confusion with Subsequent Removal.

The decision to remove Emraan Hashmi’s name from the ‘Tiger 3’ trailer description has left fans both excited and puzzled. Initially, the actor’s name was prominently featured, but shortly thereafter, it mysteriously disappeared. This move by Yash Raj Films, the production powerhouse behind the movie, has sparked intense discussions across social media platforms.

While there are rampant speculations about Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist in the film, the filmmakers have kept his first look under wraps. Fans are eagerly anticipating the trailer’s release on Monday, hoping for a glimpse of the actor. ‘Tiger 3’, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, ranks among the most anticipated releases of the year. Originally scheduled for an April release, the film’s premiere date has been pushed back to November 12.

Both Salman and Katrina are set to reprise their iconic roles as Tiger and Zoya, with an exciting cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. This film serves as a sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, each helmed by different directors. While Kabir Khan directed ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, Ali Abbas Zafar took the directorial reins for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The third installment, ‘Tiger 3’, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The stage is set for this high-octane action thriller, and fans can hardly wait to unravel the mysteries surrounding Emraan Hashmi’s role.