Here’s a basic barley soup recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup pearl barley

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2 carrots, diced

– 2 celery stalks, diced

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 8 cups vegetable or chicken broth

– 1 bay leaf

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Olive oil for sautéing

Instructions:

1. In a large soup pot, heat some olive oil over medium heat.

2. Add the chopped onion, carrots, and celery. Sauté until they start to soften, which should take about 5 minutes.

3. Stir in the minced garlic and continue to sauté for another minute or so until fragrant.

4. Add the pearl barley to the pot and sauté it for a couple of minutes, stirring to coat it with the other ingredients.

5. Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth and add the bay leaf.

6. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Keep in mind that you can always adjust the seasoning later, so it’s better to start with a little and add more as needed.

7. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and let it simmer for about 45-50 minutes or until the barley is tender and has absorbed the flavors.

8. Remove the bay leaf.

9. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

10. Serve your delicious barley soup hot, garnished with fresh herbs or a sprinkle of grated cheese if you like.