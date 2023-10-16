Bengal police bust drugs racket, seize Rs. 1 Cr worth of heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal busted a criminal ring operating out of Manipur and Nagaland on Sunday and seized around 1.130 kilos of heroin worth Rs 1 crore from the Murshidabad area.

STF agents raided a location in Murshidabad after receiving a tip, found heroin there, and detained four traffickers—Md. Meftahul Islam, Marlyn Kholneilhing, Nempi Ngailut, and Ngahneikim Haokip.

The arrested women told the STF during interrogation that they bought the heroin from Nagaland residents in Dimapur and planned to transfer it to Md. Meftahul Islam.

Following the STF’s action, a complaint was made against the arrested suspect at a nearby police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The STF will ask for police remand when the accused is brought before a special court under the NDPS Act.

On October 1, the STF also dismantled an interstate narcotics trafficking ring and seized 100 kg of cannabis from the Howrah area of the state, with a potential street value of Rs 10 lakh.