Bihar Police kills two people dead hours after Cop killed by robbers

On Monday, the two accused in the attempted robbery that resulted in the death of a police officer in Bihar’s Vaishali district were shot and killed. Officials claim that the two died in a police engagement as they attempted to escape from detention.

Three hours after killing the officer during a heist, the two suspects were shot and murdered by police. Four males made an attempt to rob someone who was taking money out of a bank. But as a police patrol car pulled up, their scheme fell through. The criminals started shooting at the cops as they saw them.

In the exchange of gunfire, Amita Bachchan, a police officer, was hit and killed. Three hours after the event, police engaged two of the accused in combat and shot them both to death.

‘We have brought the bodies of two people for post-mortem who are accused of shooting one of our cops. Both were killed in police firing while they were trying to escape from custody,’ according to the SDPO of Bihar’s Vaishali.