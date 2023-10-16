India’s maritime force, known as the sword arm of the nation, recently underwent a review of its operational readiness. This assessment followed a comprehensive coastal security exercise conducted along the eastern coastline. Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FOCinC) of the Western Naval Command (WNC), boarded the Western Fleet to oversee the operational readiness inspection.

During the inspection, the CinC observed various drills, including those related to anti-submarine, anti-aircraft, and surface warfare. Live firings by multiple naval platforms were carried out in a realistic multi-threat scenario, which included air operations from INS Vikramaditya. The CinC also had the opportunity to explore the newly inducted MH60R helicopter, expressing satisfaction with the progress made in early fleet integration. The Indian Navy’s significant vessels are divided between two Fleets – the Western Fleet, based in Mumbai, and the Eastern Fleet, located in Visakhapatnam.

Furthermore, a more extensive coastal security exercise known as Sagar Kavach 02/23 took place on the eastern seaboard. This two-day exercise involved all maritime security agencies and was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry from October 11 to 12. The exercise fell under the jurisdiction of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, who also holds the authority of the Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence (East). Such comprehensive drills and readiness assessments are essential to ensure the security and preparedness of India’s maritime forces along its vast coastline.