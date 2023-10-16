Drake’s six-year-old son Adonis Graham starts making music and his rapper dad couldn’t be prouder

Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis Graham, has embarked on a journey into the world of music, much to the delight and pride of his rapper father. The young talent recently made his musical debut by releasing a single on YouTube, titled “My Man Freestyle,” a moment that astonished music enthusiasts. In this lighthearted track, the budding young rapper delivers verses about “saying hi” to his dad and enjoying his time on an iPad.

This single, produced by Lil E$$o, is an extended version of Adonis’ brief verse that was featured in “Daylight,” a track from Drake’s latest studio album, “For All The Dogs.”

To celebrate this special occasion, Drake enthusiastically took to Instagram to share a clip of the track along with its endearing music video. He accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy birthday my son… MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW.”