In Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena stronghold, BJP holds Marathi Dandiya

For the second year in a row, the Kalachowki area of Mumbai had a Marathi Dandiya celebration organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The purpose of the event is to win over Marathi voters in this area, which has historically supported the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The central Mumbai area of Kalachowki is well recognised for having a sizable Marathi community. It shares a border with other Marathi-speaking communities including Sewri, Lalbaug, and Parel, all of which have historically backed the Shiv Sena.

The BJP is attempting to breach the Sena’s stronghold and win over the local young as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

Several stars from the Bollywood and Marathi film industries, including actor Ranveer Singh and music composer Avdhoot Gupte, attended the Marathi Dandiya festival last year. The BJP anticipates a similarly impressive attendance this year.

The BJP has charged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had previously disapproved of Hindu holiday celebrations while approving those of other religions.

In response, the saffron party has made the bold decision to vigorously promote Hindu holidays like Dahi Handi, Ganesh Festival, and Navratri.

The BJP leadership has given its employees instructions to make the occasion memorable and entice more children to attend.