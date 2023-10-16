India opposes all forms of terrorism, Speaker informs G20 colleagues

During the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), India delivered a strong message to its fellow participants, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to countering terrorism. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that India maintains a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and will not permit any terrorist activities targeting other nations on its soil.

Birla reiterated India’s clear position against terrorism, emphasizing that the country does not compromise in any way and has never, nor will it ever, support terrorism in any manifestation. This resolute stance aligns with the government’s official policy, which is underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Birla emphasized that terrorism, irrespective of its underlying motivation, be it religion or caste, is unequivocally condemned in India. The government’s position is crystal clear – terrorism has no place within the nation’s borders.

He also highlighted that the P20 Summit witnessed 13 bilateral meetings with speakers and presiding officers from G20 countries and other invitees. The summit, which concluded on October 14, had a substantial turnout, with 436 delegates in attendance, including presiding officers from 27 nations and 49 Members of Parliament. This ninth P20 Summit stood out as having the highest attendance among all previous summits, and the consensus on a joint statement served as a notable highlight of the event.

In essence, India used this platform to reiterate its strong anti-terrorism stance and its commitment to maintaining a united front against this global threat, while also fostering international cooperation and dialogue among G20 parliamentary speakers.