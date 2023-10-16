Karan Johar Marks 25 Years of His Directorial Debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Celebrated Bollywood director Karan Johar marked the 25th anniversary of his directorial debut, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” by expressing his gratitude to the audience for embracing his journey as a filmmaker with warmth. Released on October 16, 1998, this Hindi film featured an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji and left an indelible mark on the landscape of new-age friendship and romance during that era. The film’s iconic dialogues such as ‘Pyaar dosti hai’ (Love is friendship), ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge’ (Something is happening, Rahul, you won’t understand), and ‘Tussi ja rahe ho?’ (Are you leaving?) continue to resonate with fans.

In celebration of this cinematic milestone, Karan Johar shared a montage on his official Instagram account featuring some of the film’s iconic moments. He also expressed his gratitude for the enduring love and warmth that the film continues to receive even after 25 years. The director captioned his post, emphasizing how this film is not just a movie but an emotion that has touched the hearts of many.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” revolves around the lives of three college classmates: Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani Mukerji). The film not only became a significant part of Indian cinema but also an integral part of Karan Johar’s filmmaking journey, symbolizing the timeless themes of love and friendship.