Kashmir Valley and regions of Ladakh witness a fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches

Today, the Kashmir Valley and parts of Ladakh experienced a fresh episode of snowfall in the upper elevations, while the plains were subject to heavy rainfall, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperatures across the entire region.

Higher altitude regions such as Gurez, Pir ki Gali, Zojila, Drass, and Macchil witnessed a fresh layer of snow, while the plains including Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Baramulla were drenched with heavy rains. This snowfall event led to the closure of roads such as the Gurez-Bandipora and Srinagar-Kargil routes to traffic.

According to the Meteorological Department of Kashmir, the skies are overcast with intermittent rain and snowfall in scattered areas of Jammu and Kashmir. There is a forecast of light to moderate rain and snow over higher reaches at various locations in J&K. On the 17th, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall over the higher elevations at scattered locations. Weather conditions are expected to improve after October 18th.