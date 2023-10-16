Kerala CM Launches Maiden Ship at Vizhinjam Deep-Sea Port

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked a significant milestone as the first ship entered the Rs 7,700-crore Vizhinjam international deep-sea port, accompanied by a water salute from tug boats as it docked. In attendance were ministers, opposition leaders, and Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who served as the chief guest.

Following the flag-in ceremony, Pinarayi expressed his optimism about the development opportunities the Vizhinjam port offers for Kerala. He highlighted the significance of collective action, emphasizing that “nothing is impossible” for Kerala.

Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic causing delays, the construction of the port was expedited to become a reality. Pinarayi stated, “This port is a testament to the fact that nothing is impossible if everyone comes together.”

Pinarayi praised the unique features of Vizhinjam, including its proximity to the international shipping channel and naturally deep harbor, making it a proud project for the country. He mentioned that the port is expected to create over 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the state.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, commended former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for his unwavering commitment to the project, even when faced with accusations and challenges.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged Chandy’s role in reviving the stagnant project, emphasizing the importance of studies and approvals during Chandy’s tenure.

The political landscape included praise, criticism, and claims of credit for the project. While KPCC chief K Sudhakaran criticized Vijayan for not honoring Chandy, Union Minister V Muraleedharan attributed the project’s success to the Modi government’s good governance.

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, expressed gratitude for the trust and support from the people of Kerala, marking the journey that began in 2015.

The port, set to be commissioned in May of the following year, witnessed the arrival of the first ship, with more vessels scheduled to come in the coming months. The Vizhinjam port, a public-private partnership with the Adani Group as the private partner, is on track to become one of the largest ports in the world upon commissioning.