Study: Common risk factors for dementia appears to have a greater impact on people in minority ethnic groups

A study conducted by researchers at University College London (UCL) has suggested that the most common risk factors for dementia have a more pronounced impact on individuals in minority ethnic groups. Published in the journal Plos One on October 11, the study examined modifiable risk factors such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, among others, and found that they had varying impacts on dementia risk among different ethnic groups. The study encompassed 865,674 individuals, involving 8,479,973 person-years of follow-up.

The data for the study was derived from anonymized records of English electronic primary care, focusing on adults aged 65 and older between 1997 and 2018.

The findings of the study indicated that not only were some risk factors more prevalent in ethnic minority groups, but they also had a more significant influence on their risk of dementia compared to individuals of White ethnicity.

The results revealed that 12.6% of the study population developed dementia, with a breakdown of 16% for White individuals, 8.6% for South Asian individuals, 12.1% for Black individuals, and 9.7% for those belonging to other ethnic groups.

The study also highlighted that the impact of risk factors such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, low HDL (high-density lipoprotein), and sleep disorders on dementia risk was more pronounced in South Asian individuals compared to White individuals. Similarly, the impact of hypertension was greater in Black individuals when compared to White individuals.

The study’s analyses, including hypertension diagnosed prior to ages 60, 55, and 50, consistently produced the same results as hypertension diagnosed before age 65.

Consequently, the study emphasized the importance of targeting dementia prevention efforts toward individuals from minority ethnic groups and customizing these efforts based on the specific risk factors that are most relevant to these groups