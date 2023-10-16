Study reveals that Fast Radio Bursts have more in common with earthquakes than they have with solar flares

Earthquakes and Marsquakes are well-known phenomena, but what about starquakes? The world of science is abuzz with the mystery of Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), which have captured the attention of both scientists and amateur astronomers. FRBs represent one of the most intriguing cosmic enigmas, as they unleash an incredibly vast amount of energy within an incredibly brief time frame. Lasting mere milliseconds, these phenomena can emit an energy equivalent to that of 500 million suns.

The origin of FRBs has puzzled scientists for years, prompting them to embark on a quest to unveil the source of these energetic bursts. Recent research, which involved the analysis of thousands of FRBs, has led to the surprising revelation that FRBs share more similarities with earthquakes than with solar flares. This discovery has led astronomers from the University of Tokyo to propose that ‘starquakes’ may be responsible for the creation of FRBs.

