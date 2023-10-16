T20 cricket officially added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

In a significant development, T20 cricket has been officially included in the roster for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, following a vote by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday, October 16. This announcement coincides with the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The decision was reached at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, marking the first time such an assembly has been held in India since 1983.

Last week, IOC President Thomas Bach stated that cricket’s inclusion, along with that of four other sports, aligns with the American sports culture and will help the Olympic movement engage with new athletes and fan communities both in the United States and globally.

During a media briefing held after a two-day Executive Board meeting on Friday, October 13, Bach emphasized the growing popularity of cricket, particularly the T20 format, and noted the success of the 50-over World Cup. He expressed the IOC’s intention to collaborate with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the same manner as they do with other sports. Bach clarified that the collaboration would involve international federations and welcomed ideas from these organizations on how to use the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic program to further enhance the sport’s global popularity.