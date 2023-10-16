The highly anticipated trailer of Tiger 3 unveiled

The highly anticipated trailer for “Tiger 3” was revealed on Monday, showcasing Salman Khan in his full glory as he assumes the role of agent Tiger, fighting for his country and family. Khan reprises the character of an Indian intelligence officer known as Tiger, a role he first portrayed in “Ek Tha Tiger” in 2012. Subsequently, the franchise released a second film, “Tiger Zinda Hai,” in 2017, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the lead actors.

The “Tiger 3” trailer promises an action-packed film. It begins with a shot of Revathy, who had previously portrayed Salman’s love interest in “Love” in 1991. In “Tiger 3,” Revathy appears to take on the role of the intelligence chief.

The trailer proceeds to depict Tiger leading a content, peaceful life with his family, including his wife Zoya (played by Katrina) and their son. The storyline takes a dramatic turn when Tiger’s family becomes threatened due to his past involvement as a spy. Determined to rescue his loved ones, Tiger takes on what appears to be a formidable adversary, involving an entire army. The trailer offers a glimpse of the main antagonist, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi, whose character seems to have a longstanding rivalry with Tiger.