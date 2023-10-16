Tragic Collision Claims Young Life in Kannur

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday when a speeding lorry collided with a bike near Thalassery, Kannur, claiming the life of a 20-year-old youth, Nidheesh, and inflicting grievous injuries on his friend Yedulal, aged 16. The incident occurred at Achukulangara, close to Malapeedika, around 6:15 pm. The lorry, heading towards Thalassery, collided head-on with the bike, leading to both young riders sustaining severe head injuries,” confirmed the police.

Local residents rushed to help, swiftly transporting the victims to the nearest Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital. Tragically, Nidheesh could not be saved, and Yedulal’s condition remains critical. The motorcycle involved in the accident was also significantly damaged. Authorities at the New Mahe police station have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Following the accident, Nidheesh’s body was transferred to the Thalassery Government General Hospital mortuary. A postmortem examination is scheduled for Monday before his remains are handed over to his grieving relatives. The entire community in Kannur mourns the loss of this young life, emphasizing the need for road safety awareness.