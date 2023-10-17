4 killed, 2 injured in fire caused by truck collision

Pune: In a tragic incident, 4 people, including 2 minors, were killed and 2 others were injured after a truck caught fire following a collision. The accident took place near the Swaminarayan temple and Navle bridge on the Pune-Bangaluru highway on Monday night.

As per police, a truck carrying corn husk collided with a container due to brake failure and then went on to hit another truck, after which it caught fire. Police said that there were six people in the truck when the incident took place.

Police were further looking into the incident.