For sharing morphed images of MK Stalin, his sister, Chennai man arrested

Police have arrested a man in Chennai for allegedly posting morphed photos of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his sister Kanimozhi, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, on social media.

The police said Velu Muruganandham, 54, was arrested by the cyber crime cell in Chennai after he allegedly posted morphed photos of Stalin and Kanimozhi on the social media platform, X.

Based on a case filed with the cyber crime unit in August, the man was detained.

The complainant claimed that on August 25, he came across a post with offensive comments and a modified photograph of Kanimozhi, the chief minister and member of parliament of Tamil Nadu.

According to the authorities, they were able to collect the Internet Protocol records for the X handle (@ananthamharshi), and after analyzing them, they discovered that Velu Muruganantham used the linked mobile phone.

The accused admitted to the alleged offense, according to the police. Additionally, a cellphone was taken from him.