Honor launches new foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched new foldable smartphone named ‘Honor Magic Vs 2’ in China. Offered in Glacier Blue, Midnight Black, and Violet Coral colour options, the Honor Magic Vs 2 starts at CNY 6,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant. It is also available in a 16GB + 512GB storage option.

The inner display of the Honor Magic Vs 2 has a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2,344 x 2,156 pixels, a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits, and an aspect ratio of 9.78:9. The 6.43-inch OLED cover screen comes with a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels, a peak brightness level of 2,500 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Also Read: Metro services in this city extends operation for Navratri

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor Magic Vs 2 ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.2.

The triple rear camera unit of the Magic Vs 2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Honor Magic Vs 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired Super Charging support. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity.