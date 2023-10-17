In money-laundering investigation, ED conducts raid on Mumbai drug lord’s property

In conjunction with a fresh money laundering case filed against drug kingpin Ali Asgar Shirazi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting raids at six sites throughout Mumbai since Monday.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police detained Shirazi, a close ally of the drug lord kingpin Kailash Rajput, in May as he tried to flee to Dubai.

Shirazi was ignorant of the lookout circular (LOC) the Mumbai Crime Branch had issued against him in March of this year following the arrest of five suspects in the case. His name had come up during their questioning.

In a case involving the smuggling of Ketamine and Viagra worth Rs 8 crore to Australia and the United Kingdom while passing it off as another item with the help of a courier service, the Mumbai Crime Branch had detained one of the key suspects.

Shirazi, the sought person, was captured in May while the hunt for more suspects was still going on.

Shirazi is allegedly implicated in the extensive importation of synthetic drugs from India to Europe and the USA, including MDMA and Ketamine.