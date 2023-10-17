ISRO reveals that US wanted India to share space technology seeing Chandrayaan-3’s success

ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, made an interesting revelation on Sunday, October 15, noting that experts from the United States who were tasked with developing complex rocket missions had expressed a desire for India to share its space technology with them after witnessing the remarkable progress in the development of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

During an event held in Rameswaram, Somanath emphasized that times have changed, and India now possesses the capability to construct some of the finest rockets and devices, underlining that this very capability is what prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up the space sector to private sector participation.

Somanath was addressing students at a program organized by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, which commemorated the 92nd birth anniversary of the late former president.

He expressed pride in India’s strength as a nation, highlighting the country’s exceptional knowledge and intelligence on the global stage. Somanath shared an anecdote about the Chandrayaan-3 project, explaining that experts from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA (Nasa-JPL), responsible for handling challenging rocket missions, were invited to India to learn about the project’s intricacies.

Prior to the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on August 23, a delegation of about five to six experts from NASA-JPL visited ISRO headquarters. During their visit, ISRO detailed the design and development process of Chandrayaan-3, explaining how Indian engineers had crafted the spacecraft and how the mission was slated to land on the surface of the Moon. In response to the presentation, the NASA-JPL experts simply stated, “No comments. Everything is going to be good.”