Know the most common causes behind male baldness

Male baldness refers to the gradual hair loss in men. It is also known as male pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia. This is the most common cause of hair loss. It occurs due to genetic and hormonal factors.

As per experts, the primary cause of male baldness is a combination of genetic predisposition and the influence of hormones, specifically dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT is a hormone derived from testosterone, which binds to receptors in hair follicles. In individuals with a genetic predisposition, DHT can shrink hair follicles, making them weaker and eventually leading to hair thinning and loss.

Common factors that cause male baldness:

1. Medications: Some medications, such as those used for treating cancer, high blood pressure, depression, and arthritis, can cause hair loss as a side effect.

2. Hormonal imbalances: Hormonal imbalances, particularly an excess of DHT, can contribute to male baldness. These imbalances can occur due to medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders or hormonal therapies.

3. Age: As men age, the gradual decrease in testosterone levels can lead to hair loss.

4. Nutritional deficiencies: Poor nutrition, such as a lack of vitamins and minerals, can contribute to hair loss. Consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, D, E, Biotin, and Iron can help promote hair growth.

5. Stress: Chronic stress can disrupt the normal hair growth cycle, resulting in temporary or permanent hair loss.

6. Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions and treatments, such as autoimmune diseases (e.g., Alopecia Areata), scalp infections, and chemotherapy, can cause hair loss.

7. Scalp infections: Fungal or bacterial infections of the scalp, like ringworm, can lead to hair loss.

8. Smoking: Smoking has been linked to increased hair loss due to the harmful effects it has on blood circulation and hair follicles.

9. Hairstyles and hair treatments: Certain hairstyles that pull the hair tightly (e.g., ponytails, cornrows) and excessive use of hot styling tools or harsh chemicals can damage hair follicles and lead to hair loss.