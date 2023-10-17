DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Oct 17, 2023, 04:18 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on October 17 amid buying across the sectors. BSE Sensex settled at  66,428.09, up 261.16 points or 0.39%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,811.50,  79.70 points or 0.40%.

About 2102 shares advanced, 1451 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were BPCL, Power Grid Corporation, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life and Coal India. Top  losers included Tata Motors, L&T, UPL, IndusInd Bank and TCS

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 46 participants share Dh150,000 

All the sectoral indices ended higher  with power index up 1%, while FMCG, PSU Bank, metal and oil & gas added 0.5% each. BSE Midcap index added 0.4% and Smallcap index gained 0.7%.

 

Tags
shortlink
Oct 17, 2023, 04:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button