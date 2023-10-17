Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on October 17 amid buying across the sectors. BSE Sensex settled at 66,428.09, up 261.16 points or 0.39%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,811.50, 79.70 points or 0.40%.

About 2102 shares advanced, 1451 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were BPCL, Power Grid Corporation, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life and Coal India. Top losers included Tata Motors, L&T, UPL, IndusInd Bank and TCS

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 46 participants share Dh150,000

All the sectoral indices ended higher with power index up 1%, while FMCG, PSU Bank, metal and oil & gas added 0.5% each. BSE Midcap index added 0.4% and Smallcap index gained 0.7%.