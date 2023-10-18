Alia Bhatt Stuns in Bridal Sari at National Award Win – Internet Erupts!

Actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon were honored with the National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress. The prestigious ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi and graced by President Droupadi Murmu, brought accolades to these talented artists. Alia Bhatt, who shared the award with ‘Mimi’ star Kriti, made a unique and sustainable fashion choice by donning her wedding sari for the event.

Wearing the beautiful wedding sari designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Alia exuded elegance and grace. She accentuated her look with a stunning choker and matching earrings, drawing admiration for her eco-friendly fashion statement. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, recognized for her remarkable portrayal of a surrogate mother in ‘Mimi,’ opted for a simple yet mesmerizing cream-colored sari. Her hair was elegantly styled in a bun adorned with jasmine flowers.

Notably, Allu Arjun, the first Telugu actor to clinch the national award for Best Actor, graced the event in a sharp white suit. Expressing his emotions, he remarked, “This moment is beyond words. I am truly humbled and honored. Receiving this award for a commercial film like ‘Pushpa’ is a double achievement for me. Taggede le,” he joyfully reiterated the famous dialogue from the film.

In addition to these outstanding actors, the legendary Waheeda Rehman was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the ceremony, adding a touch of nostalgia and reverence to the event.