Authorities discover 189 decomposing bodies at a Colorado funeral home

Death is an inevitable part of life. When we lose someone dear to us, we seek to provide them with a dignified farewell. This was the intention of the residents of Penrose, a small town in Colorado, United States, when they entrusted the services of Return to Nature, a “green” funeral home. However, several weeks ago, an “offensive odor” alerted authorities to the presence of numerous decomposing bodies.

Unpleasant Smell Officials have uncovered the decaying remains of approximately 189 individuals connected to the Colorado funeral home, which specialized in cremations and “green” burials that omitted the use of embalming fluids.

The discovery was initially made earlier this month, and the initial estimate indicated 115 bodies. However, on Tuesday, officials confirmed the identification of 189 bodies. According to CBS News, they also mentioned that the final count might change depending on the ongoing identification process and investigation.