Char Dham Pilgrimage Sees historic 5 million visitors for the first time

For the first time, the number of pilgrims making their way to the sacred Char Dhams in the high Garhwal Himalayan region of Uttarakhand has exceeded the 5 million mark. The police have reported a remarkable influx of pilgrims from various parts of India and abroad who are journeying to visit the renowned Char Dhams, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Up to this point, 5 million pilgrims have arrived for this pilgrimage.

As of October 16, the visitor count to Char Dham has surpassed 5 million, accompanied by approximately 541,000 vehicles making their way to these sacred sites. Since the Yatra began in April-May, there have been approximately 1.7 million pilgrims in Kedarnath Dham, 1.59 million in Badrinath Dham, 846,000 in Gangotri, and 694,000 in Yamunotri. Furthermore, over 177,000 devotees have visited Hemkund Sahib, with its portals closing for winter on October 11. Last year, 4.7 million devotees undertook the Char Dham pilgrimage. The Director General of Police in Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar, has reiterated the police’s dedication to ensuring the safe and uninterrupted journey to Char Dham, providing assistance to pilgrims at every level. The Char Dham, situated in the Garhwal Himalayas, is closed to devotees annually during the winter season after Diwali in October-November, and it reopens after a six-month hiatus in April-May.