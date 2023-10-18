Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,360, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold price declined in the last two days. Yesterday, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,620 per 10 gram, up by Rs 402, or 0.20%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,172 per kg, lower by Rs 605 or 0.85%.

In global markets, price of spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,929.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures jumped 0.4% to $1,942.70. Price of spot silver added 0.5% to $22.93, platinum rose 0.2% to $898.77 and palladium slipped 0.8% to $1,134.93.