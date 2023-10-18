Fire breaks out in a commercial building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala

A fire erupted on the highest floor of a commercial building located in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Several fire brigade vehicles, at least six of them, have arrived at the scene.

It has been reported that a rooftop hookah bar and a pub, known as the Mud Pipe Cafe, were in operation on the building’s rooftop. The fire spread extensively due to a cylinder explosion that occurred in the kitchen of this pub and restaurant.

The police have reported that the fire has been largely brought under control. They also stated that a young man trapped in the fire leaped from the fourth floor in a state of panic. Fortunately, the man is alive and is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital. In addition to this, two other individuals sustained injuries.

The previous day, on Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded as explosions occurred at two firecracker factories in the Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti areas within the Virudhunagar district, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives. The Fire and Rescue Department provided this information, and the police have subsequently filed a case against the owner of the restaurant.