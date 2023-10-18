Indian Railways to operate more than 70 Special trains connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) Zone has decided to operate more than 70 Special trains for the upcoming festive season. The bookings of these trains have begun already.

List of Special Trains to be operated by Central Railway:-

LTT-Samastipur AC Weekly Superfast Specials:

The train number 01043 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday at 12:15 hrs from October 19th to November 30th (7 trips) and will reach Samastipur at 21:15 hrs next day.

The train number 01044 special will leave Samastipur every Friday at 23:20 hrs from October 20th to December 1st and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07:40 hrs o­n the third day.

During its journey, the train will halts at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

The train will be composed of 20 LHB coaches. These are – 1 First AC, 7 AC-2 Tier, 10 AC-3 Tier Economy Class and 2 Generator Car.

LTT- Banaras Weekly Specials:

The train number 01053 LTT- Banaras weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:15 hrs on every Monday from October 16th to November 27th (7 trips) and reach Banaras at 16:05 hrs next day.

The train number 01054 special will leave Banaras at 20:30 hrs on every Tuesday from October 17th to November 28th (7 trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23:55 hrs next day.

On its journey, the train will stop at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki Jn.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai- Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special:

The train number 01185 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22:15 hrs every Friday from October 20th to December 1st (7 trips) and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 17:05 hrs next day.

The train number 01186 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 18:45 hrs every Saturday from October 21st to December 2nd (7 trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14:25 hrs next day.

On its journey, the train will stop at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur.

Pune Junction-Ajni AC Superfast Weekly Special:

The train number 02141 special will leave Pune Junction at 15:15 hrs every Tuesday from October 17th to November 28th (7 trips) and will arrive Ajni at 04:50 hrs next day.

The train number 02142 special will leave Ajni at 19:50 hrs every Wednesday from October 18th to November 29th (7 trips) and will arrive at Pune Junction at 11:35 hrs next day.

During its journey, the train will make its halt at Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha railway station. It is composed of 20 LHB coaches – 3 AC 2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier and 2 Generator Car.

Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Specials:

The train number 01431 Special will leave Pune every Friday at 16:15 hrs from October 20th to December 1st (7 trips) and will arrive at Gorakhpur at 21:00 hrs next day.

The train number 01432 special will leave Gorakhpur every Saturday at 23:25 hrs from October 21st to December 2nd (7 trips) and will arrive Pune at 06:25 hrs on the third day.

On its journey, the train will stop at Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Laxmibai Jn., Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad station.