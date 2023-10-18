Kartiki Gonsalves elected to be a part of the jury for India’s biggest environmental film festival

Kartiki Gonsalves, a filmmaker honored with an Oscar, has been chosen to serve as a jury member for India’s most prominent environmental film festival, the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).

This year, the festival will adopt a hybrid and decentralized format, spanning from December 1st to the 10th, featuring a selection of 62 official entries. The upcoming event marks the fourth installment of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).

Recognized as the leading platform for films that champion environmental causes, ALT EFF has gained widespread recognition since its inception in 2020, when it was inaugurated during the pandemic. The festival successfully held two virtual editions, and in 2022, it incorporated a hybrid format that combined on-ground events throughout India with an online presence.

For this year’s festival, there is a notable expansion of the decentralized model, which includes on-ground screenings scheduled across all Indian states, encompassing over 40 screenings throughout the festival’s duration. The positive reception of the decentralized approach in 2022 has influenced the decision to persist with this format for the festival’s fourth edition, solidifying its appeal to film enthusiasts and environmental advocates.

A prominent feature of this year’s festival is the inclusion of the accomplished Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kartiki Gonsalves. Kartiki, in partnership with Guneet Monga, secured the prestigious accolade for their exceptional documentary film, “The Elephant Whisperers,” earlier in 2023, marking it as a historic achievement for India. Kartiki’s invaluable expertise and artistic vision as a filmmaker whose works revolve around environmental and natural themes make her an ideal and esteemed addition to the festival’s jury panel.