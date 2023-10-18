Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny passes away

Actor Kundara Johny, renowned for his iconic portrayals of antagonists and characters with negative traits in numerous films, tragically passed away at the age of 71 due to a heart attack. His demise occurred on a Tuesday, following an evening when he experienced severe chest pain. He was swiftly rushed to a private hospital in Kollam, but, sadly, his life could not be saved.

Throughout his illustrious career, Johny graced the silver screen with his talent, appearing in over 100 films. His cinematic journey commenced with the 1979 release “Nityavasantham,” and he continued to captivate audiences until his final movie, “Meppadiyan” in 2022, where he shared the screen with Unni Mukundan.

Kundara Johny’s legacy is etched in the annals of Indian cinema, with his memorable roles in films like “Kireedam,” “Chenkol,” “August 15,” “Spadikam,” “Aaram Thampuran,” “Thachiledathu Chundan,” “Bharat Chandran IPS,” “Nadodikkattu,” “Aanaval Mothiram,” and “Dada Sahib.” His talent transcended regional boundaries, as he also lent his skills to a few Tamil films, leaving an indelible mark on the world of acting.