Police apprehend saffron smuggler who eluded Kannur Airport Customs screening.

On Tuesday, Ahammed Sabir, a 37-year-old resident of Paravadukkam, Kalanad in Kasaragod, was apprehended at the Kannur International Airport with 12 kg of saffron. Sabir had just arrived from Dubai when he was taken into custody.

Remarkably, the saffron concealed within his baggage managed to evade detection during airport screening. However, acting on suspicion, the police conducted an inspection outside the airport and uncovered the hidden spice.

Sabir’s inability to produce any supporting documents for his possession of saffron led to his booking by the authorities. The confiscated saffron has been sent to a laboratory for testing. According to sources, the price of saffron in the market fluctuates between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per kilogram.