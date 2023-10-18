President Murmu Highlights Films as a Potent Tool for Awareness and Sensibility

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the significant role of films, stating that they go beyond mere entertainment and trade. She asserted that films serve as a potent medium for raising awareness and promoting sensitivity in society. Addressing the film industry and artists, she praised them as agents of change, highlighting how their work introduces viewers to the diverse realities of Indian society. President Murmu recognized cinema as a reflection of our society and a means to bring about positive change and connectivity among people.

President Murmu made these remarks during the 69th national film awards ceremony held in the national capital. Apart from honoring outstanding talents in various categories, she presented the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, acknowledging her significant contributions to the film industry.

Murmu noted that the award ceremony showcases India’s diversity and inherent unity. She commended the talented individuals present for giving meaningful expression to various languages, regional characteristics, social beliefs, achievements, and challenges. She highlighted how people from different generations and social strata come together at the National Film Awards ceremony.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, also spoke at the event, emphasizing that in today’s world, quality content, regardless of its regional origin, has the potential to find a global audience.