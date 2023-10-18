Sandalwood Theft by Kannur’s Veerappans: Private Property Plunder

Kannur has recently witnessed a surge in incidents of sandalwood theft, primarily targeting trees on private properties. In the past three weeks alone, the district has reported a minimum of three such cases.

On a recent Tuesday, three individuals – Vyshnav P (25), Rahul MT (32), and Sivan P (25) – were apprehended by the Edakkad Police while attempting to smuggle three pieces of sandalwood in a pick-up van from Mavilayi. Notably, the police discovered logging tools in their possession during a 3 am inspection.

Another incident on October 11 resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old man named Muhammed Kutti KK, who was caught stealing sandalwood at Iriveri by the Chakkarakkal Police. The accused had brazenly felled a tree from a private property in broad daylight on October 8.

Furthermore, on September 30, two men, Lijin M (29) and KV Srujin (29), were taken into custody in Iriveri for stealing sandalwood from a private property. They had illegally cut down a tree on the night of September 16. In all three cases, the thefts targeted trees on private properties.

The modus operandi of these thieves involves scouting the area during the daytime. They often approach property owners feigning an interest in purchasing the tree, only to return under the cover of night to pilfer it. In response to the rising number of cases, the police have heightened their vigilance.

Selling sandalwood legally involves a specific process. According to S Karthi, the Divisional Forest Officer in Kannur, while it is not illegal to cultivate sandalwood trees on private properties, the process of cutting one down is not straightforward. Karthi explained, “People cannot directly cut down or sell a sandalwood tree. They must submit an application at the district level committee of the Forest Department regarding the selling of a sandalwood tree.”

He added, “The committee will verify, assess the value of the tree, and once the price is finalized, the department will cut down the tree and transport it to a sandalwood oil factory. After deducting the transportation charge, the remaining amount is given to the owner.” Karthi mentioned that the forest department is currently working on simplifying the existing formalities to ease the process for sandalwood tree owners interested in selling their trees.