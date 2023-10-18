Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on October 18. BSE Sensex settled at 65,877.02, down 551.07 points or 0.83%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,671.10, down 140.40 points or 0.71%.

Top gainers were Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and SBI Life Insurance. Top losers included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Among sectors, except auto and pharma, all other sectoral indices ended lower with power, Information technology, oil & gas, metal, realty and bank down 0.5-1% each. BSE Midcap index shed 0.8% and Smallcap index fell 0.3%.