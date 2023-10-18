Tamil Nadu Govt Rejects 7 AM Show for Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ Premiere

The Tamil Nadu Home Department made a significant decision on Wednesday, declining to authorize the 7 am screening of ‘Leo,’ the highly anticipated movie featuring Thalapathy Vijay, slated for a grand release on October 19. This move came after the state government had previously given the green light for five shows, scheduled from 9 am to 1:30 am the following day. The Madras High Court’s directive the day before prompted the film’s producers to engage with the government regarding early morning screenings.

In a morning meeting involving representatives from the producers association, Tamil Nadu Movie Theater’s association, and government officials, State Home Secretary P Amudha conveyed the government’s decision. She explained that the choice was made after consulting with various stakeholders, including the Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex owners association, the commissioner of Revenue administration, and the Director General of Police.

The theater association office-bearers informed the home secretary that they had made the necessary arrangements for four shows of the movie, commencing from 9 am, in compliance with the government’s directive. Additionally, they had prepared for five shows during the first six days from October 19. The revenue administration secretary also expressed concerns about potential overcrowding and traffic issues if early screenings were allowed before 9 am.

State police chief Shankar Jiwal echoed these concerns, emphasizing that providing security from 5 a.m. onward would be necessary if 7 am shows were permitted. Given the anticipated large crowds and the potential impact on traffic and school-going children, he recommended against allowing these early screenings. As a result, the home secretary took the stance that all five shows should occur between 9 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. the following day.