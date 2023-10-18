Tragic Explosion Claims 10 Lives at Tamil Nadu Firecracker Plants

Tragedy struck Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday as ten lives were claimed in two distinct explosions at firecracker manufacturing units. Regrettably, six of the deceased individuals were women, and their identities remain unknown. As Diwali approaches, the firecracker factories in Sivakasi are operating at full throttle, experiencing robust sales.

This grim incident follows closely on the heels of another explosion in Sivakasi a week ago, which resulted in the loss of seven lives. In the past 15 days alone, five separate firecracker explosions have claimed the lives of 30 people. Sivakasi, often dubbed the firecracker capital of India, boasts an impressive annual turnover of approximately Rs 6,000 crore.