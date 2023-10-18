US releases videos of the interceptions between American warplanes with Chinese aircraft in past two years

The United States has made public videos showing encounters between American warplanes and Chinese aircraft in the past two years. According to the Pentagon, there have been over 180 such interceptions, surpassing the total number of intercepts over the previous decade.

American military officials have expressed concerns about this trend, highlighting China’s increasingly risky behavior in the skies. However, they have not provided information on how many of these close encounters were categorized as “unsafe and unprofessional,” which is a standard military term used when interactions are genuinely dangerous.

Officials have released the footage to draw attention to China’s behavior, as the US contends that such incidents are part of a broader pattern of regional intimidation by Beijing. The US believes that these interceptions could unintentionally lead to conflicts.

These photos and videos are part of an upcoming annual Pentagon report that will analyze Chinese military capabilities and security threats, particularly its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

A US official, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, mentioned that these interceptions increased by 300 when including maneuvers near the aircraft of US allies.