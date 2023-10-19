Defense Department in the US claims that more than 270 reports of UFOs were made to the govt

The United States Department of Defense reported to Congress on Tuesday (Oct 17) that it had received over 270 reports of unexplained anomalous phenomena, referred to as UAPs or UFOs, during an eight-month period. The report, which is unclassified, noted that there was no evidence to suggest that any of these UAPs, reported between August 30 of the previous year and April 30 of the current year, had originated from space.

While there hasn’t been any conclusive evidence to confirm the foreign origin of these UAPs, the possibility is under investigation. According to officials in the United States, many of the reports from military personnel raised potential concerns regarding flight safety. Some of these incidents involved UAPs exhibiting unusual performance characteristics, such as high-speed travel or unconventional maneuvers. None of the reports indicate that the UAPs posed a threat to civilian or military aircraft by approaching them in an unsafe manner. However, the mere presence of UAPs in airspace raises potential safety hazards for aviation.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of military personnel, bases, and installations, as well as safeguarding US operational security in various domains. The Pentagon treats reports of incursions into designated US spaces on land, in the air, at sea, and in space with seriousness and investigates each case.

The Department of Defense is also examining 17 sightings that occurred between 2019 and 2022, which had not been included in previous reports.

In response to the phenomenon of UFOs and UAPs, NASA has taken a proactive approach. In 2022, NASA assembled a team of experts to review data collection methods for UAPs. In September of the same year, the group stated that they found no evidence suggesting the extraterrestrial origin of UAPs. Additionally, NASA officially initiated a program for tracking unidentified flying objects in September of the current year. However, the appointment of the individual heading this program was initially kept secret for several hours, reflecting the enduring stigma associated with the field. NASA’s involvement is the result of a year-long fact-finding report into UAPs. As Bill Nelson, the agency’s chief, remarked, “At NASA, it’s in our DNA to explore and to ask why things are the way they are.”