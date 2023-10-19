Flynas announces new flight service: Details

Jeddah: Low-budget air carrier based in Saudi Arabia, Flynas has announced new flight service. The airline will operate a direct weekly flight between Jeddah and Ankara in Turkey. The service will start from November 7.

Flynas was launched in 2007. The airline connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers. It aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.