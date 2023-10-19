IAF successfully tests longer-range air-launched BrahMos cruise missile

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting a test of the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Bay of Bengal. This air-launched BrahMos missile was fired from a Su-30MKI fighter jet, which possesses the capability to deploy BrahMos cruise missiles capable of striking distant enemy targets. Defense officials have reported that the Su-30MKI jet, carrying the missile, took off from a southern peninsula air base, covering a distance of over 1,500 kilometers to effectively engage a target from an extended range compared to previous tests.

The tested missile represents a longer-range version of the BrahMos supersonic weapon system, developed through a partnership between India and the Russian industry. India has been actively working on enhancing the range of the air-launched BrahMos cruise missiles. Recent trials of the land attack missile system by the Indian Air Force have yielded promising results, with missiles consistently hitting their intended targets.

India is not only strengthening its defense capabilities but also exploring opportunities for missile exports to friendly foreign nations, such as the Philippines, which plan to employ them in coastal defense. The BrahMos Aerospace corporation is actively seeking to expand its missile exports to various countries, aligning with the export targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.