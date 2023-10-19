India launch date of Mercedes Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 announced: Details

Mumbai: German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced the India launch date of its GLE facelift SUV and AMG C 43 sedan. Both the vehicles will be launched in Indian markets on November 2, 2023.

The GLE facelift will come with an updated front bumper, new design alloy wheels with refreshed LED taillights setup, and uplifted front fascia, among others. Customers will get new multifunction steering wheel with multiple controls on it.

Both the models will get touch-sensitive controls, good quality upholstery options, updated touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all the wireless car connect technology. It has been reported that the AMG C 43 sedan will run on 18-inch alloy wheels and will flaunt quad tailpipes with a new bumper at the rear.

The AMG C43 will be powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a powerful electric turbocharger and 48V mild-hybrid system. The unit will generate a max power of 397 BHP and 500Nm of peak torque.

The GLE facelift is expected to be offered in three powertrain options. These include a GLE 300d, GLE 450d, and GLE 450, delivering the max output of 265 BHP / 550 Nm, 362 BHP / 750 Nm 376 BHP / 500 respectively. The company is also likely to offer two plug-in hybrid trims as well.