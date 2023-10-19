Kerala’s ‘Leo’ Shines with 655 Screens and 480 Fan Shows!

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated film, ‘Leo,’ made its grand entrance into theaters on Thursday. The initial reviews have hailed it as a career-defining moment for Thalapathy Vijay, who brilliantly takes on a dual role in the movie.

In Kerala, the film is dazzling with 85% occupancy across an impressive 655 screens, encompassing multiplexes. Tamil Nadu’s recent ban on 4 am shows had Vijay’s fervent fans flocking to Kerala for those early morning screenings. Trade analyst A. B. George reported a staggering 480 fan shows all over the state, showcasing the immense excitement surrounding ‘Leo.’ The film has etched its name in history as the first to cross Rs 8 crore in gross collections on Day 1 at the Kerala Box Office. Notably, the Aries Plex in Thiruvananthapuram raked in close to Rs 50 lakh in gross collections from advance sales, highlighting its blockbuster status.

The fervor for ‘Leo’ extended beyond the silver screen, as a viral video captured fans jubilantly celebrating outside a Kerala theatre. Prominent film personalities, such as Sharafudheen, were spotted visiting theaters in Kochi to savor the magic of the film. ‘Leo’ boasts an ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Mathew Thomas, among others. Rumor has it that Vijay’s remuneration for this cinematic gem amounts to a staggering Rs 120 crore, solidifying the movie’s monumental impact in the world of cinema.