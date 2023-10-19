Kundara Johny’s Funeral in Kollam Today: A Final Farewell

The news of actor Kundara Johny’s untimely demise due to a heart attack has left his fans and the film industry in mourning. His final journey will lead him to rest in his native Kollam, a place that held a special significance in his heart.

The funeral service is scheduled to commence at 3 pm at the St Antony’s Forane Church in Kanjiracode, a solemn occasion for friends, family, and admirers to bid their farewells.

In a touching tribute to Johny’s love for football, the actor’s mortal remains will be placed at the Kadappakkada Sports Club. This will allow the public to pay their respects to the man who not only graced the silver screen but also served as the captain of the Kollam district football team.

Johny’s cinematic journey was marked by his exceptional talent, especially in roles as the villain and the antagonist’s henchman in numerous Malayalam films. He left an indelible mark with a filmography that includes iconic titles like ‘Godfather,’ ‘Inspector Balram,’ ‘Aavanazhi,’ ‘Rajavinte Makan,’ ‘Oru CBI Diary Kurippu,’ ‘Kireedom,’ ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha,’ ‘Samooham,’ ‘Chenkol,’ ‘Aaraam Thampuran,’ and ‘Varnapakittu,’ among many others.

Kundara Johny’s journey in cinema began with ‘Nithya Vasantham’ in 1979, a remarkable debut where a 23-year-old actor portrayed a 55-year-old character. His legacy endures through his work on the silver screen.

In the midst of this grief, Johny is survived by his wife Stella, who is a professor at a college in Kollam. The film industry and his fans will forever remember his contributions to Malayalam cinema, and his absence will be deeply felt.