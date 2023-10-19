Madras HC Instructs ‘Leo’ Producers to Seek TN Govt’s Approval for Special Screening

The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition from the creators of the film ‘Leo,’ featuring the prominent actor Vijay. The creators had sought the court’s intervention to allow a special screening of the film at 7 am, stating that the government’s existing permission for five screenings, including one special show, wouldn’t fit within the 9 am to 1:30 am timeframe from October 19 to October 24. The court, however, denied the request for a 4 am screening.

The film’s producers argued that the movie’s 2.45-hour duration made it impractical to accommodate the five shows within the specified timeframe. As an additional party to the case, the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association was included, and Justice Anita Sumanth suggested that both the petitioners and the added party should present their case to the State Home Secretary.

The judge also emphasized that there should be no changes to the interval and the time between shows to ensure public safety. In response, a legal team representing the film producers met with the Home Secretary to discuss their appeal.