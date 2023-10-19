Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh100,000

Dubai: Indian expat based in Saudi Arabia, Shafeek has won Dh100,000 in the latest weekly draw of Mahzooz. Shafeek was among the three winners of Mahzooz’s guaranteed raffle prize of Dh100,000. Bayejid, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi expat who also resides in Saudi Arabia and Muhammad from Malaysia are the other winners.

A total of 129,068 participants won a total prize of Dh1,933,735 at the 150th weekly draw of Mahzooz. The top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week. 46 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000. They will earn Dh3,360 each. 2,129 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh70 each.23,309 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 (total: Dh815,815). 103,584 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each, (total: Dh517,920).

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.