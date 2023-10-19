SC Issues notice to Air India in Kerala plane Crash Compensation Case

The Supreme Court has taken notice of petitions submitted by passengers affected by the tragic Air India Express Flight IX-1344 crash at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode in 2020. A bench comprising Justices C.T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Kumar heard the grievances of passengers who sought compensation for their losses, contesting a Kerala High Court division bench’s judgment that had dismissed their compensation claims.

The petitioners explained to the court that Air India Express had provided only minimal compensation through negotiating agencies, which they accepted, believing it to be an interim settlement. In addition to issuing notice, the Supreme Court combined this case with other civil appeals related to similar issues stemming from the Mangalore air crash in 2010. Previously, the Kerala High Court had rejected the writ petition, asserting that the requested reliefs were of a private nature and that Air India, after the government’s disinvestment from the airline, was no longer considered a public entity.

In 2020, a tragic incident occurred when an Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers from Dubai skidded off the runway and split into two while landing at Kozhikode airport amid heavy rain. This unfortunate event resulted in the loss of at least 18 lives and numerous injuries.