Tata Harrier Facelift launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has unveiled the Harrier facelift in india. The SUV is offered at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Design highlights include new grille and a split headlight design, a full-width LED light bar above the grille, a revamped bumper and tail-lamp housing with new LED lighting elements. The SUV gets new designs for the 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV comes with two infotainment touchscreen options – a 10.25-inch and a larger 12.3-inch, depending on the trim selection. The Harrier also introduces a touch-based panel for the HVAC controls in the center console.

The safety kit comprises of up to 7 airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), hill-hold control, and three-point seat belts equipped with reminders for all passengers, among other protective features.

The Harrier facelift is powered by2.0-litre diesel engine. It produces 170 bhp and 350 Nm. It is available with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox is available from the Adventure+ variant onwards. The Harrier now also features three terrain response modes – Normal, Rough, and Wet – and three driving modes (Eco, City, and Sports) .

The Harrier is now available in four core trims – Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless – each featuring additional packages with features denoted by a ‘+’ or ‘A’ suffix. The Harrier facelift comes in six colors, including Seaweed Green, Ash Grey, Lunar White, Pebble Grey, Sunlit Yellow, and Coral Red.