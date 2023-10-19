Tragic Discovery: Three Family Members Found Hanging in Palakkad Home

Tragedy struck a family in Alingal, Kuzhalmannam, as three of its members were discovered hanged in their residence. The victims have been identified as Sinila (42), the daughter of Moothattuparambu Sundaran, her son Rohith (19), and her sister’s son Subin (23). Initial investigations suggest a case of suicide, with reports from Manorama News indicating that the family was grappling with health issues and financial difficulties. The situation escalated when Sinila’s brother, Binil, borrowed money from Kuzhalmandam Co-operative Bank, using their ancestral home as collateral. Recently, the bank had threatened to seize the property due to Binil’s loan default, which likely intensified the family’s distress. However, the police have yet to confirm these details.

The bodies have been transferred to the district hospital for autopsy. A concerned neighbor informed Manorama News that Sinila was receiving treatment for a mental illness. Additionally, it was reported that the family had planned to relocate to a rented house this week.